Chelsea could spend around €80 million to sign 23-year-old forward

Chelsea signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

The Blues needed to bring in attacking reinforcements and Felix has proven to be a useful addition so far.

The 23-year-old has impressed with his initial performances and a report from Cadena Ser claims that the Blues could look to sign the player permanently at the end of the season. However, any potential move would depend on the future of Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

Felix has fallen out of favour under the Argentine manager and he is likely to leave the Spanish club permanently if Simeone continues at Atletico Madrid beyond this season. If the Argentine manager decides to move on at the end of the season, Felix could return to his parent club.

Apparently, Chelsea are prepared to shell out big money to sign the Portuguese international during the summer transfer window and a fee of around €80 million has been mentioned.

Atletico Madrid paid €127 million for Felix from Benfica in 2019 and they will be hoping to recoup most of that if they are forced to sell him permanently in the summer. An €80m offer from Chelsea would certainly be a tempting proposition for the Spanish club who are going through financial difficulties.

Furthermore, Felix has struggled to live up to the expectations in the Spanish league and he could use a fresh start in England. Staying at Chelsea could be ideal for the player in the long run.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter could help the 23-year-old get back to his best with regular football at Stamford Bridge.