Chelsea star was a victim of a terrifying burglary shortly after his summer move

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella was reportedly the victim of a “terrifying” home invasion shortly after his transfer from Brighton.

As per the report, this incident has impacted his on-field performances, which have been quite inconsistent.

Despite being signed in the summer for over £60m, he has not been able to live up to his reputation from his time at Brighton. In fact, Chelsea fans were seen booing him during their recent 1-0 defeat to Dortmund.

Under new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea has spent nearly £600m on top-class players, including Mudryk and Joao Felix.

However, despite the significant investment, results on the pitch have not been satisfactory.

Pep Guardiola has urged Chelsea to give Graham Potter time to turn things around and deliver results, however, there is a chance he could be sacked at the end of the season if the team’s performance on the pitch does not improve.

 

