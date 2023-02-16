Darren Bent has slammed Arsenal midfielder Jorginho who “can’t do it” when the game gets “frantic”.

Arsenal hosted Manchester City on Wednesday night in a game that was huge for both sides. Manchester City went top of the Premier League after beating Arsenal, with the Gunners showing how important Thomas Partey is to their side.

Jorginho was Partey’s replacement against Manchester City on Wednesday night and there’s no doubt it’s a drop-off in terms of defensive ability.

Former footballer Bent had his say on Arsenal midfielder Jorginho before the game against Manchester City, and they went on to of course lose the game.

“When we’ve got the ball and we’re passing it around, I’ve got no problem with Jorginho whatsoever. But when it starts to get frantic and we’re under pressure – he can’t do it,” said Bent, speaking on talkSPORT (as quoted by HITC).

Jorginho and Partey are completely different players so it’s difficult for the former to replace the latter in such a big Premier League game. Jorginho is very comfortable on the ball, but he isn’t a destroyer like Partey and that certainly showed against Manchester City.

It’s possibly a harsh assessment from Bent saying that Jorginho ‘can’t do it’ considering what he’s achieved in his career, but it’s certainly a different profile compared to Partey which can be an issue.