Exclusive: 21-year-old defender attracting interest from three or four clubs – Liverpool yet to open discussions

Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio is attracting interest from three or four clubs but Liverpool are yet to open discussions. 

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Liverpool have recently sent scouts to watch Sporting Lisbon defender Inacio.

Despite being just 21 years old, Inacio has already played 19 league games for Sporting Lisbon so far this season and has managed six appearances in the Champions League.

To be a starting defender at such a young age says a lot about Inacio and he’s now attracting interest from many clubs around Europe.

“At the moment, there are lots of scouts watching Goncalo Inacio. He’s a fantastic centre-back. I’m not aware of any conversations between Sporting Lisbon and Liverpool for Inacio at the moment. There are three or four clubs interested in signing Inacio ahead of the summer transfer window, however,” said Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column. 

Naturally, if you’re performing in the Champions League regularly at the age of 21, teams will have their heads turned.

It could be a competitive race to secure his signature in the summer transfer window. Inacio is already impressive at the age of 21, so it’s scary to think where he could be when he develops and continues to gain valuable experience.

