Exclusive: Bayern not currently working on signing Manchester United star despite reports

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich are not currently working on signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford despite reports. 

Rashford is out of contract at the end of next season with Manchester United undoubtedly looking to extend his current deal after the seasons he’s had.

Under Erik ten Hag, Rashford has started to produce the form he was creating when he first burst onto the scene. The England international has struggled over the last few years up until this season.

A report from BILD via GOAL claimed that Bayern Munich were plotting a move to sign Rashford ahead of the summer transfer window, but Fabrizio Romano has shared a different view with CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist doesn’t believe Liverpool will sell star forward in the near future
Ederson’s mind games tactic proved counteractive before Bukayo Saka penalty
Mikel Arteta still believes in his players despite loss to Manchester City

Bayern are not working on Rashford deal as of now. PSG wanted him last summer and even before with Pochettino in 2021, but Manchester United want to extend his contract. At this stage, Rashford is not in advanced negotiations to sign a new deal at Manchester United, it’s still not that advanced.”

Convincing Manchester United to part ways with Rashford won’t be easy considering his form this season.

After bursting onto the scene at such a young age it feels like Rashford has been around forever, but he’s still only 25 and has plenty of room to continue to grow and develop as a player.

 

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.