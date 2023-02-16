Bayern Munich are not currently working on signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford despite reports.

Rashford is out of contract at the end of next season with Manchester United undoubtedly looking to extend his current deal after the seasons he’s had.

Under Erik ten Hag, Rashford has started to produce the form he was creating when he first burst onto the scene. The England international has struggled over the last few years up until this season.

A report from BILD via GOAL claimed that Bayern Munich were plotting a move to sign Rashford ahead of the summer transfer window, but Fabrizio Romano has shared a different view with CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“Bayern are not working on Rashford deal as of now. PSG wanted him last summer and even before with Pochettino in 2021, but Manchester United want to extend his contract. At this stage, Rashford is not in advanced negotiations to sign a new deal at Manchester United, it’s still not that advanced.”

Convincing Manchester United to part ways with Rashford won’t be easy considering his form this season.

After bursting onto the scene at such a young age it feels like Rashford has been around forever, but he’s still only 25 and has plenty of room to continue to grow and develop as a player.