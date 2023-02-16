Exclusive: Dutch defender could leave if the right offer arrives amid Manchester United and Liverpool interest

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Torino defender Perr Schuurs.

That’s according to Tuttosport, via Football Italia, who claim that Manchester United and Liverpool have already opened preliminary talks to sign the Dutch defender.

Schuurs only signed for Torino at the beginning of this season but the young defender has quickly become a regular for the Italian side.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on Schuurs’ future, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“Schuurs could be sold if an important proposal arrives, but Manchester United and Liverpool are not working on signing him at the moment, despite reports. Nothing is concrete for Schuurs at this stage.”

Selling Schuurs so soon after signing him wouldn’t make an awful lot of sense for Torino, but it’s difficult to completely rule out a sale.

If Manchester United or Liverpool come in with a huge offer then it would be difficult to turn down for the Italian club and Schuurs will undoubtedly be interested in speaking to some of the biggest clubs in world football.

The interest in Schuurs may be genuine for both Manchester United and Liverpool, but it appears that negotiations are yet to begin with Schuurs and any interested party.