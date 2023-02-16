Ex-West Ham striker Jordan Hugill has hit a rough patch in his career as he struggles to find the form that caused West Ham to sign him back in 2018.

David Moyes brought Hugill to the club in 2018 from Preston North End, with the forward scoring 30 goals in 114 games for the club, but the move never worked out for the player, making just three appearances for the Hammers and scoring no goals, before he was moved on to Norwich in 2020,

Now 30 years of age, Hugill is at Rotherham United but has also played for Middlesbrough, QPR, West Brom and Cardiff in the space of those three years, scoring just 33 in 169 games.

David Moyes has seemingly always found it tough to sign strikers, with the likes of Sebastian Haller and now Gianluca Scamacca not living up to the expectation at the London Stadium, with fan favourite Michail Antonio once again leading the line for the team.

With the Hammers currently residing in 16th in the league, just two points off the relegation zone, Moyes could certainly do with a fully firing striker as he looks to avoid relegation from England’s top tier.