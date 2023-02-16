FSG have made a huge decision that will be very popular with Liverpool fans

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are still in the market to sell a share of the club but there has been no update since it was reported that the American group were open to some sort of sale.

It was reported by The Athletic back in November that FSG had put Liverpool up for sale but in the time since the Reds owners decided that they are no longer interested in a full sale of the club but will still welcome investors, states the Mirror.

One group that was reported to be interested in taking over a majority share of the club was Qatar but reports from the Middle East have now stated that FSG refused to sell a part of the Reds to the country and therefore they have moved their interest over to Man United.

Qatar are expected to put a £4bn bid in for the Manchester club before Friday’s deadline as the Red Devils move closer to a full takeover.

This move from FSG will go down very well with most Liverpool fans as the Merseyside club cannot lose the values it holds by selling to a country with a terrible human rights record.

The search for investment continues for Liverpool’s owners as they look to take the Reds back to the top of English football.