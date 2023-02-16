Harry Redknapp could make a return to the dugout after six years away if managerless Leeds United offered him the vacant position.

These reports come from the Daily Mirror, who say that the 75-year old could be tempted to get his suit and tie back out if he was offered the job.

Redknapp was last in charge of a team in 2017 when he was Birmingham City boss but was sacked in September of that year, retiring a month later.

Leeds could be seen as a little desperate at this moment in time having seen West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola and Feyernoord’s Arne Slot all reject offers to be the club’s new manager, with the Mirror reporting that Redknapp is ‘keen’ on being appointed.

Leeds currently sit just a point above the relegation zone with Everton, fellow strugglers Southampton, and Chelsea the club’s next three league fixtures, so they need results fast if they are to avoid the drop.