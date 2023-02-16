Human rights group sends letter to UEFA urging them to block potential Man United takeover

Human rights group FairSquare has sent a letter to UEFA urging them to block a potential takeover of Manchester United by a Qatar group that also owns PSG.

The letter argues that Qatar’s political and economic system makes it impossible for any Qatari consortium to prove its independence from state influence and that state ownership of European football clubs jeopardises the integrity of the game, its proclaimed values, and its sustainability.

FairSquare based its argument on UEFA’s rule stating that no individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition.

The letter read:

“A basic study of Qatar’s political and economic system amply demonstrates the impossibility of any Qatari consortium proving itself independent of state influence, and thus separate from the ownership of PSG. “Freedom House’s World Freedom Index classifies Qatar as ‘not free’, and its most recent assessment is highly critical of Qatar’s record on the rule of law, corruption, and political participation: ‘Qatar’s hereditary emir holds all executive and legislative authority and ultimately controls the judiciary.” “UEFA’s Statutes are very clear on the critical importance of ensuring that no single party can exercise control or influence over more than one club, and this is all the more important when the owners are states. “State ownership of European football clubs jeopardises the integrity of the game, its proclaimed values and its sustainability.”

While it is unlikely that the Qatari group would have not taken into consideration this rule and worked a way around it, recent reports suggest that UEFA are convinced that the United bid will come from a separate entity than the ones owning PSG.

Last month, the Qatar Investment Authority were linked with a Liverpool takeover, but links with Liverpool began to distance after a group of fans, including the organisation called Spirit of Shankly, raised concerns about the country’s alleged human rights violations.

Since then, all reports have linked them with a United takeover. With United’s deadline for any bids ending tomorrow, it will be interesting to see whether QSI manages to make a successful offer for the English club or not