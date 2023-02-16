‘I am desperate’ – Ian Wright makes ‘sensational’ Darwin Nunez claim

Ian Wright has admitted that he is ‘desperate’ for Darwin Nunez to score again for Liverpool as the forward struggles to find the back of the net.

Wright made the claims following Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Everton on Monday, with the former striker impressed with Nunez’s all-round performance which included an assist for Mohamed Salah’s goal.

Speaking on Wrighty’s House Podcast, Wright said he is convinced Nunez will score sooner rather than later.

“I feel it is going to happen for him as he is playing sensationally. The goal he set up for Salah against Everton and his all-round energetic pace and output, he is doing everything except scoring.

“I can’t put my finger on why someone with such good technical ability can’t score. It’s not even a case of needing to slow down before he shoots, it just doesn’t seem like it is going to go in for him at the moment.”

Wright then came clean with his wish for the Uruguayan to score, saying he will be hard to contain once he hits some form.

“I am desperate for him to score. He is trying to shoot from angles that are not good angles. Nunez’s touches at pace are phenomenal, that’s why I am desperate for it to click. When it clicks, I think he will cause an unbelievable amount of problems.”

Wright will be keeping a keen eye on Nunez once again this Saturday evening, when Liverpool travel to high-flying Newcastle United, with kick-off at 17:30.