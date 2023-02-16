Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s father has compared his son to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, saying he may even be better than the Egyptian.

Georgian international Kvaratskhelia was signed by Napoli from Dinamo Batumi last July and he has lit up Serie A, scoring 11 goals and providing 14 assists in 23 matches, attracting rave reviews across the footballing world as Napoli sit top of Serie A by 15 points.

As a result of his high-level performances, the 22-year old has been linked with the usual suspects amongst Europe’s elite and his father Badri was asked about the comparisons between his son and Liverpool’s Salah.

Speaking to Calcio Napoli 24, Kvaratskhelia Sr. said: “It’s a wonderful comparison, because Salah is a great footballer who has done extraordinary things with Liverpool and Egypt, but we like Khvicha more.

“Many say that he’s the strongest, for me he is because I’m the father, but hearing it from others fills me with pride.”

Having just arrived in Naples, it is hard to see Kvaratskhelia moving from Italy this summer, but if he can replicate his current form going into next season, plenty more teams will be after his signature.