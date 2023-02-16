(Video) Carragher jokes with Bellingham and admits he is ‘desperate’ for midfielder to join Liverpool

Jamie Carragher and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham shared a light-hearted joke following the Black and Yellows’ Champions League Last 16 first-leg win against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Bellingham once again put in a great performance and earned the plaudits of every pundit and fan that watched the game.

Speaking in his post-match interview with CBS Sports’ Nico Cantor, Bellingham was asked for his thoughts on Carragher trying to encourage the reporter to propose to his girlfriend, live on air, on Valentine’s Day.

READ MORE: Spurs identify Premier League manager as potential Conte replacement

Jokingly, Bellingham responded and when the cameras returned to Carragher and former Man City defender Micah Richards in the studio, the ex-Liverpool star admitted he was absolutely ‘desperate’ for the Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool in the summer.

See the full clip below.