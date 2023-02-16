Jermaine Jenas says that EPL star could solve Liverpool’s midfield issues

Jermaine Jenas has said Declan Rice would solve a lot of Liverpool’s midfield issues and the Englishman should be ‘top of their list’.

The Reds have a midfield conundrum at the moment with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago all on the wrong side of 30, leaving 29-year old Fabinho as the only well-aged defensive-minded midfielder.

Speaking to SportsJoe, Jenas questioned the future of Liverpool’s midfield with their current crop of players., with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also struggling for form.

“The holding midfield player role seems to be a little bit up in the air for Liverpool at the minute. I don’t know why Fabinho is not getting that time, whether he feels like he has slowed down or whether he’s just not performing well.

“Declan Rice would be right up there on the list of players I’d be trying to get to stick in that role.”

Jenas says he is keen for someone like Rice to come in now and get that deep-midfield role secured, especially with Jude Bellingham an unlikely target.

“I don’t think they’ll be able to get Jude, if I’m being honest with you. I think the numbers don’t stack up from Liverpool’s point of view.

“Right now that defence needs more security. So, Rice would be the one I’d target.”

The West Ham captain has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, so there will certainly be a big battle for the player’s services come the summer.