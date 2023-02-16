Leeds United attacker Wilfred Gnonto has made quite an impression since his move to the Premier League club.

The 19-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player already and he has contributed to 5 goals in 14 matches so far.

The Italian joined Leeds United for a fee of justice £3.8 million and the deal is already looking like a massive bargain.

According to reports, the youngster has impressed the coaching staff in training. His electrifying performances during training sessions have blown the coaching staff away.

The youngster has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the near future and Leeds will be hoping that he can fulfil his potential with them.

The Italian will be hoping to establish himself as a regular starter for his country in the coming seasons and if he continues to perform at this level in the Premier League, he is likely to get this opportunity with the national team as well.

Leeds are currently battling for survival in the Premier League and they will need players like Gnonto to step up and get them to safety.