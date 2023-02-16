Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij.

The 31-year-old Dutch international defender will be a free agent at the end of the season and Leicester City have now made the first move to sign him.

As per FCInterNews, the Foxes have made an enquiry for the experienced defender and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to move to the Premier League.

Signing De Vrij on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from the Foxes and he would certainly help them improve at the back.

Defender Wout Faes has not been at his best this season and Brendan Rogers could certainly use more quality at the back.

Meanwhile, the Inter Milan defender has been linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur as well. It will be interesting to see where the 31-year-old ends up eventually.

He has already proven himself In Italy and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be hard to turn down. Next slide