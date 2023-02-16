Liverpool and Arsenal enquire about the availability of Portuguese midfielder

Liverpool and Arsenal have enquired about the availability of Portuguese midfielder Florentino Luis.

Luis came through the academy at Benfica and was perhaps overshadowed by Enzo Fernandez this season, with the Argentinian midfielder taking all the plaudits.

However, this doesn’t take away from Luis’ performances this season, and he’s the only Benfica player to have played in all 33 games this season.

Now, according to GOAL, Liverpool and Arsenal have both enquired about the availability of Luis ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool and Arsenal are likely to be in the market for midfielders in the upcoming summer transfer window. Liverpool are set to lose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson showing signs of declining this season, Liverpool could be in the market for multiple midfielders this summer.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been excellent for Arsenal this season, but Mikel Arteta may be looking to bring in some up-and-coming midfielders for the future, with Partey and Xhaka 30 and 29 respectively.