Liverpool midfielder hints at Anfield exit in the summer

Despite playing a more prominent role for Jurgen Klopp during the earlier parts of this season, Liverpool attacker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has since fallen back out of favour.

With Klopp preferring to utilise the likes of Cody Gakpo, who joined from PSV in the summer, Oxlade-Chamberlain has found his game time hard to come by again in recent weeks and speaking in a recent interview, the Englishman has hinted his future could lie elsewhere.

“I’m getting to that stage of my career now where I’m not a kid anymore and I just want to stay at the top for as long as I can,” the 29-year-old said.

“I suppose [fatherhood has changed me] a little bit, yes because you’re doing it for more than yourself at the point when you have a child and become a father.

“A big motivation for me is trying to stay at a really good level for as long as possible so that my boy can see me at that level. My dad did it but he didn’t have me until he was 32. So by the time he was 35, well, he was clinging on by that point! My football memories of him being a superstar are mainly from the old Masters football (indoor tournaments).

“I’m 29 now and my son is coming up towards two, so he should be able to remember me as a Premier League player and it gives you that little bit of motivation to stay at that level and make your son proud. Hopefully I can try that and do that for him. I guess it’s a new-found motivation in that way.”