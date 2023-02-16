Manchester United are leading the race to sign Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with Tottenham also keen.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, Manchester United need to consider finding a new goalkeeper if they fail to agree a new contract for the Spanish international.

One issue many Manchester United fans have with De Gea is he often struggles to play with his feet, so Erik ten Hag could look to bring in more of a modern-day goalkeeper as his replacement.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Bounou, often known as Bono, with Tottenham also keen on the Sevilla goalkeeper.

Bono was particularly impressive during the World Cup, helping Morocco get to the semi-final of the tournament out in Qatar.

De Gea may still sign a new contract at Manchester United but it will be interesting to see if Ten Hag brings in a goalkeeper more capable with the ball at his feet to rival De Gea, providing competition and cover for the number-one shirt.