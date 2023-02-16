Manchester United must pay €20m to secure summer signing

Manchester United must pay €20m to secure the permanent signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabizter signed for Manchester United during the January transfer window as a replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen. The Austrian international signed on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.

With Bayern willing to allow Sabitzer to leave in the middle of the season on a loan deal, you’d imagine it wouldn’t take too much to convince the German club to part ways permanently.

Now, speaking to BILD, Christian Falk has claimed that it would take around €20m for Manchester United to sign Sabitzer on a permanent deal.

Manchester United may be looking for a high-profile midfielder to come in during the summer transfer window, but Sabizter at the price would certainly be a smart deal.

If fringe players such as Scott McTominay and Fred are allowed to leave the club, then signing Sabizter for less than £20m would bring them adequate cover for whoever the high-profile midfielder would be.

Sabizter has shown throughout his career that he is capable of playing at the highest level and he will certainly be pushing for a regular starting spot.