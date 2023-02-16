Manchester United set their sights on Bundesliga star who is now Erik ten Hag’s priority target

Manchester United have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong signed for Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic and has quickly become a regular for the Bundesliga club. The Dutch right-back loves to get forward and provide in the attacking phase and has contributed with five goals and three assists in the league this season.

Frimpong came through the Manchester City academy originally, and he could be set to return to the city, with their Manchester rivals interested in signing the defender.

According to Kicker, Manchester United have set their sights on Frimpong, with Erik ten Hag making him his priority target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The right-back position has been a bit of a problem for Manchester United over the last few years. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have both struggled to nail down a starting spot, with Ten Hag utilising both at times this season.

Dalot has been the favoured defender overall, but there’s no doubt Manchester United could look to improve this position if they want to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.