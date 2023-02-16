Members of PSG hierarchy want former Chelsea coach as new manager

Several figures within Paris Saint-Germain are hoping that former manager Thomas Tuchel will make a return to the French club, over two years after they sacked the German.

The 49-year-old spent two and a half seasons in Paris, winning every trophy possible in France, which includes two Ligue 1 titles. Tuchel is also the man who took PSG closest to winning their maiden Champions League, losing the 2020 final to Bayern Munich.

With current PSG boss Christophe Galtier under pressure following recent bad results, RMC Sport are now reporting that several people within the French club are hoping for former manager Thomas Tuchel to make a return should they decide to change coaches.

Tuchel has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea at the start of this season after a successful period at Stamford Bridge. The German was very popular with Blues fans after delivering them the Champions League for a second time and a first Club World Cup.

The sacking of the 49-year-old was a harsh one by the Premier League outfit and there will be many fans of the London club that wishes he was still overseeing their team, as Graham Potter continues to struggle in West London.

RMC state that although Tuchel has supporters within the club, Zinedine Zidane is the priority for PSG’s Qatari ownership should Galtier get the boot.