Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the highly talented midfielder Kendry Paez.

The 15-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can secure his services.

As per 90min, they have spoken to the player’s representatives.

The Ecuador midfielder plays for Independiente Del Valle, the club that nurtured Moises Caicedo before his move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Paez is highly rated at Independiente and he has a big future ahead of him. Newcastle could certainly use more quality and depth in the midfield and it is no surprise that they are looking to bring in a prodigious young talent like him.

However, the 15-year-old is not ready to make an impact on the first team just yet and he will be expected to join up with the youth teams if he completes his move to the Premier League in the coming years. He won’t be able to complete the move until he is 18.

Paez has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the future and he could end up saving millions in the transfer market for the Magpies.

Newcastle have done well to nurture talented young players over the years and they could help the 15-year-old midfielder fulfil his world-class potential as well.

The Magpies will have to fend off competition from a number of European clubs and they certainly have the finances to pull off the transfer. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.