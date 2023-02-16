Newcastle United join race for 29-year-old World Cup winner

Newcastle United are in the mix to sign Paulo Dybala from Roma.

That’s according to a recent report from the Chronicle, who claims Eddie Howe’s Magpies are one of a handful of clubs monitoring the South American’s situation in Italy.

Having teamed up with Jose Mourinho last summer after begrudgingly leaving Juventus, Dybala, 29, is understood to have a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for a club outside of Italy for just £10.6m.

READ MORE: Spurs identify Premier League manager as potential Conte replacement

Consequently, with Roma currently clinging to a Champions League spot in Serie A, there are no guarantees that Mourinho’s men will make the cut, and that could lead to an overseas club snapping up the 2022 World Cup winner for a modest fee.

Speaking recently about his contract in Rome, the 29-year-old said: “I don’t know what’ll happen at the end of the season. “I hope Roma play in the Champions League next year. The clause is between Roma and my representatives.”

Erik Ten Hag’s Man United are believed to be interested as well, but Howe’s Magpies are viewed as genuine candidates to bring the Argentine attacking midfielder to England’s top-flight once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

Since joining Roma nearly 12 months ago, Dybala, who also has 36 senior international caps under his belt, has gone on to feature in 21 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals along the way.