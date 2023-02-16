Newcastle are reportedly in the running to sign AC Milan striker Charles De Ketelaere with the Belgian struggling for form in Italy.

The reigning Serie A champions signed De Ketelaere from Club Brugge back in August but he has failed to make any sort of impact at his new club, playing 26 games and scoring no goals.

Italian outlet Calcio Mercato Web are now reporting that Newcastle United are one of the favourites to sign the 21-year old, with Milan aware of Newcastle’s new fund influx and their willingness to attract young stars to the club.

A loan with an option-to-buy for Newcastle and De Ketelaere may be the best option rather than taking him permanently so Eddie Howe could assess the Belgian’s ability to deal with Premier League football, but with the Magpies already possessing Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, it is hard to see them going in for another striker.

Described as elegant by Claudio Ranieri, De Ketelaere’s future is uncertain going into the summer but with Newcastle likely to spend, you cannot count out the club potentially making a move for the Belgium international come July.