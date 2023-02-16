Paul Scholes names three Manchester United players responsible for Barcelona’s opener

Manchester United legend and football pundit has blamed three United players for Barcelona’s opening goal in their recent match.

Despite their early setback, United played exceptionally well throughout the game and managed to take the lead at 2-1, but Barcelona eventually equalized with a fantastic goal from Raphinha.

The game was not without its controversial moments, including a potential foul on Rashford that the referee did not award, which could have resulted in a red card for Kounde.

In his post-match analysis for BT Sport, Scholes identified three United players who he believed were responsible for Barcelona’s first goal.

He argued that Malacia did not mark Alonso properly, allowing him to score, and that Fred did not challenge the goal scorer as well as he could have. Additionally, he felt that the goalkeeper, David de Gea, could have done better to prevent the goal from going in at the near post.

Scholes also emphasized the importance of players covering for their teammates’ mistakes, and argued that Fred failed to do so in this case. He suggested that if Malacia had stayed with Alonso, Fred would have been able to cover for any potential errors.

He said:

“When you look at the first goal it is Malacia who doesn’t pick up Alonso, he lets him free, really.” “It is only a basic bit of movement from Alonso that loses him too. Fred as well, probably didn’t challenge as well as he could.” “It is a basic bit of movement from Alonso and Malacia doesn’t stay with him.” “I also think the goalkeeper should do better, it goes in quite easily at that near post. David looks a little bit worried about colliding with the post.” “But Malacia there, he has to stay with him and when he doesn’t, Fred has to cover, ‘my mate has made a mistake, I’ve got to cover for him’. But he doesn’t do that.”

The next leg is at Old Trafford and if it is anything close to be as thrilling as the first leg was, fans will be in for a treat!