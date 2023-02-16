Spurs provide update on Antonio Conte following recent surgery

Antonio Conte will remain in Italy while he continues his recovery from surgery.

The Italian underwent surgery on his gallbladder earlier this month and has been absent from Spurs’ last three fixtures, including a surprise 1-0 win against defending champions Man City.

Following an update from the club, via their official website, Spurs will need to continue without their manager being in their dugout as Conte remains with his family at his home in Italy.

Assistant manager Cristian Stellini, who has a disappointing 33% win percentage since being in charge, is set to lead the team until Conte makes a full recovery and returns.

Part of the club’s statement read: “Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday (Wednesday), Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery.

Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the Club wishes him well.”

Spurs’ next two Premier League matches are London derbies against West Ham on the weekend before they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Graham Potter’s struggling Chelsea at the end of the month.