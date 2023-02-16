The four contenders set to bid for the takeover of Manchester United this Friday

Man United fans could see their lengthy wish come true very soon as the Glazer family are set to receive bids ahead of selling the Premier League club after 18 years in charge of the Red Devils.

The Glazer family have owned United since 2005 but their relationship with the club’s fanbase has been very toxic over the years, with the Old Trafford faithful campaigning for them to sell the club.

That time has potentially arrived as Friday is the soft deadline for investors to submit bids to buy Man United, with US investment banking firm the Raine Group facilitating the sale.

Heading into the day of the deadline, there are four main contenders set to bid for the Premier League giants.

The four contenders set to bid for Manchester United

The person Man United fans would most likely want to see take over their club is the CEO of the INEOS chemicals group, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is Britain’s richest man and a lifelong United fan who was born in Manchester. Ratcliffe also owns Ligue 1 side Nice, and that experience would also be welcomed by the supporters of the Manchester club.

The other contenders according to the Mirror are a Qatar-backed consortium, Saudi Arabia, and Elon Musk.

All three would bring controversy Man United’s way, therefore, the Ratcliffe bid is the best and safest option; whoever wins, United fans will just be grateful that the Glazers have finally left their club.