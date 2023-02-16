Tottenham are interested in starting the work to sign Bristol City attacker Alex Scott with the club keen to add some stars to their ranks.

Scott has been one of City’s stand-out players this season and at just 19, he is attracting serious attention from some of England’s top teams.

Football Insider are reporting that Spurs are at the front of the queue, with a club scout in attendance for The Robins’ 1-0 victory over Norwich City last Saturday.

An England Under-20 international, Scott has been playing in a central attacking midfield role for Nigel Pearson’s side, racking up five assists in just under 2,500 minutes of Championship football this season.

Scott is attracting rave reviews for his mature ability on the ball as well as his quick feet, two traits Tottenham could certainly do with in a central role, with Antonio Conte having to play Ivan Perisic centrally lately which is not the Croatian’s preferred position.

Scott isn’t short of experience either, with 77 Bristol City appearances to his name since he arrived at the club in 2020 – 35 of those coming this season.

Football Insider also report in the same article that Everton and Leicester are keeping an eye on Scott’s situation, with his contract at Ashton Gate expiring in 2025.