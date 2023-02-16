(Video) Arsenal fans launch items at Kevin De Bruyne who narrowly avoids being hit

Arsenal fans were seen launching multiple items towards Kevin De Bruyne who was lucky not to be hit as he walked around the pitch.

Manchester City beat Arsenal on Wednesday night throwing a spanner in the title race. City are now top of the Premier League table with De Bruyne playing a key role in their victory as he scored the opening goal.

When De Bruyne was substituted, the Belgian midfielder had to narrowly avoid missiles thrown by the Arsenal fans in truly ugly scenes captured by Sky Sports below.