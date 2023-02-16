(Video) Erik ten Hag heaps praise on previous Manchester United target who would “strengthen the squad” of any club

Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on previous Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong who would “strengthen the squad” of any team in the world.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column last year that Manchester United were extremely interested in signing Barcelona midfielder De Jong.

A deal failed to materialise and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will try again, but after listening to Ten Hag’s recent interview where he discusses De Jong, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

