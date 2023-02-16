(Video) Former Chelsea player claims regular starter “should not be the first choice”

Former Chelsea player Mario Melchiot has claimed that Kai Havertz should not be Chelsea’s first-choice striker. 

Chelsea spend hundreds of millions in the last few transfer windows but failed to bring in an established centre-forward. Darto Fofana was signed in January but the former Molde striker probably isn’t ready to start regularly for Chelsea.

Joao Felix has been impressive in spells, but the Portuguese attacker is only on loan.

Now, former player Melchiot has claimed that Havertz shouldn’t be the first-choice for Chelsea and they should have signed a striker in January.

