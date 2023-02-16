Video: Images released from Liverpool training session which fans will love to see

One player Liverpool fans are very eager to have back in their team is Luis Diaz who has become a fan favourite in the very short time he has been at Anfield.

The Colombian was electric during the second half of last season and started this campaign in fine form too before picking up a knee injury against Arsenal back in October.

The injury was originally supposed to keep the winger out until the World Cup was over, but the 26-year-old had to undergo surgery in December after relapsing during Liverpool’s training camp in Dubai.

The speedy Liverpool star is now nearing a return and was spotted running in training today, which fans of the Merseyside club will love to see.