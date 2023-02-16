Video: Jamie Carragher’s inappropriate joke aimed Kate Abdo leaves her speechless and Micah Richards cracking up

The Champions League show on CBS Sports has grown popular due to the lively crew that includes Kate Abdo as the host and Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards as the football experts.

The show is an absolute delight for the viewers with it’s out of the box theme that is full off banter and hilarious segments.

This week’s show was a Valentine’s Day special, coinciding with the Champions League night. During the broadcast, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards surprised Kate Abdo with gifts and a cupid dressed up in the backroom staff’s attire. The cupid’s outfit revealed one of his nipples, which caught Kate Abdo off guard, and she commented, “His nipple is out.”

Quick-witted Jamie Carragher responded with “It’s better his than yours,” leaving Kate Abdo speechless and Micah Richards laughing uncontrollably. Some would say that the joke was a little bit inappropriate but they have an extremely great understanding between and are always aiming banter at one and another. Watch the hilarious clip below: