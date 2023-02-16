Video: Jose Mourinho’s priceless reaction as Salzburg boss copies his famous celebration after late winner

RB Salzburg manager created the headlines as he copied Mourinho’s iconic celebration after his team scored a 88th minute winner against Roma.
Matthias Jaissle sprinted down the touchline to celebrate Capaldo’s winner.
The celebration was exactly the same as Jose Mourinho’s famous celebration against Manchester United.
Mourinho’s reaction was priceless as he saw his side who were favourites to win tonight.
Watch the incident below:
We've seen this before somewhere ?
José Mourinho can only watch on as Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle sprints down the touchline to celebrate a late goal.#UEL pic.twitter.com/znLbnB9vHw
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2023