Video: Man United target scores last-minute winner that shouldn’t be possible for a centre-back

Monaco were victorious in the Europa League on Thursday night beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in Germany thanks to a stunning last-minute goal from their captain Axel Disasi.

With the game tied at 2-2 and time running out, the centre-back went for broke and struck a stunning last-minute winner from around 25 yards out, which is not normally possible from most centre-backs.

This will impress his pursuers ahead of the summer, with the French international being a target for Man United, according to the Daily Mail. The Red Devils are likely to sell Harry Maguire in the summer and the Monaco star is one of the options to replace the Man United captain.

His stunning goal can be seen below.

???? ? ??? ?? ??? ??? ???? ??? Axel Disasi comes up with a captain's goal in injury time for Monaco!#UEL pic.twitter.com/IO6OX7chzn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2023