Video: Marcus Rashford cancels out Barcelona goal within space of two minutes

Barcelona and Man United’s clash at the Camp Nou has burst into life after both teams scored within the space of two minutes.

The first half was an evenly fought contest before Barcelona took the lead early in the second after former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso headed in a Raphinha corner.

Two minutes later, the game was all level as Marcus Rashford continued his incredible run of form firing past Ter Stegen in the Barca net to make it 1-1.

Both goals can be seen below.

DEADLOCK BROKEN! ? Former Chelsea man Marcos Alonso puts Barcelona ahead ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/dJi3OXWdpp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2023

IT'S MARCUS RASHFORD AGAIN! ? The finish is a thing of beauty ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/Y2tUmaafx4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2023

Remember me?! Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso haunts Man Utd and Barcelona are up 1-0. ? pic.twitter.com/JKLSgAxRc0 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2023