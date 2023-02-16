Video: Raphinha’s long-ranged effort draws Barcelona level with Man United

Barcelona and Man United are playing out a thriller at the Camp Nou in the Europa League with the tie now level at 2-2.

Barcelona took the lead in the match after 50 minutes through former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso but that was cancelled out two minutes later by the in-form Marcus Rashford who fired past Ter Stegen in the Barca net.

Man United then went in front through a Kounde own goal but former Leeds star Raphinha has now made it 2-2.

The Brazilian swung in a cross but it went all the way in as no one could get a touch.

