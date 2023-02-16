Video: Raphinha’s long-ranged effort draws Barcelona level with Man United

Barcelona and Man United are playing out a thriller at the Camp Nou in the Europa League with the tie now level at 2-2.
Barcelona took the lead in the match after 50 minutes through former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso but that was cancelled out two minutes later by the in-form Marcus Rashford who fired past Ter Stegen in the Barca net.
Man United then went in front through a Kounde own goal but former Leeds star Raphinha has now made it 2-2.
The Brazilian swung in a cross but it went all the way in as no one could get a touch.
What a game this is! ?
That was clever from Raphinha ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/AVgexwxA2b
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2023
Raphinha's cross was so good no one touched it. ?
This match. ? pic.twitter.com/8fpfAVyCUe
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2023