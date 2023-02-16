Video: Ridiculous cross from Angel di Maria sets up Juventus’ opener against Nantes

Juventus got off to a strong start in their Europe League knockout round playoff match against Nantes, taking the lead with a well-crafted goal.
The opener came from an unreal pass by Angel Di Maria that found Federico Chiesa, who headed the ball in first time for Dusan Vlahovic to tap the ball in.
Vlahovic’s goal was his 10th of the season in just 20 appearances, and he also has three assists to his name.
The Serbian striker has been in fine form, having now scored on his Serie A debut, Champions League debut, and Europa League debut.
Watch the goal below:
Turning into a classic night for Serbian footballers in Europe.
