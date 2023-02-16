West Ham United have been handed a major injury boost with Maxwel Cornet expected to return to the United Kingdom following his calf treatment.

The former Burnley defender was recovering in France following a calf injury and he is set to fly into the United Kingdom on Friday as per reports.

The versatile defender could prove to be a useful player for West Ham for the remainder of the campaign.

There is currently no specific return date for Cornet but he could be back in action in the coming weeks.

The former Burnley star can operate as a wingback as well as a winger. He will help out defensively as well as contribute to the attacking phase of the game.

West Ham are currently going through a slump and they are fighting to secure play their place in the Premier League next season.

A club of their stature were expected to fight for European football instead they find themselves in a relegation battle.

It will be interesting to see if David Moyes can turn things around for the Hammers in the coming weeks.

The return of Maxwel Cornet will certainly come as a major boost and it could lift the spirits around the club.