World Cup winner prioritising move to Man United over any other club

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is said to be prioritising a move to Man United over any other club should he leave Italy this summer. 

That’s according to Todofichajes, who reports that the Manchester club have been after the Argentina international for some time and despite recent interest from Chelsea, the World Cup winner wants the move to Old Trafford should he be forced to leave Inter this summer.

The Serie A giants will reportedly need to sell some assets to balance the books, and although Martinez would prefer to stay at the San Siro, if that is not possible, Manchester is his destination.

Lautaro Martinez to Man United?
Martinez has a contract with Inter until 2026 and that results in the Serie A club putting an asking price of around €100m on his head, states the report. It is uncertain if Man United would be willing to pay that figure, which could prompt them to look elsewhere.

The 25-year-old has been in incredible form since returning from the World Cup in Qatar and overall has scored 12 goals across 22 Serie A matches this season.

Man United are in the market for a striker this summer and it remains to be seen if Martinez is the man they make a move for.

