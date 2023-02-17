It has been exclusively revealed in Christian Falk’s latest column for CaughtOffside that Bayern Munich would be prepared to discuss extending Benjamin Pavard’s stay in Bavaria.

The French international has been heavily linked with the project at Barcelona under Xavi, though it remains possible that the defender could yet be convinced to stay put.

“Benjamin Pavard played very well against PSG, which is a good sign as far as Julian Nagelsmann’s system (playing with two offensive wingbacks and three centre-halves) is concerned,” the German reporter wrote.

“The club, Nagelsmann and Hasan Salihamidži? told him when they brought João Cancelo in that they weren’t looking to push him out of the side; he could be a big part of the new system.

“Bayern are aware that Pavard has Barcelona on his mind (which was why it was easy for him to reject a switch to Inter Milan in January).

“It’s a shame he got a red card (for two yellow card offences) in the Champions League and will now miss the next match. But it’s on Bayern to convince Pavard that his future lies in Munich. From the player’s side there was no need to discuss a new contract but Bayern would be prepared to.

“If he sees that Bayern are still counting on him and they’re still a big team in the Champions League (whilst Barcelona are in the Europa League) – that’s their best chance of convincing him. Barcelona is still, at the moment, the one club Pavard wants to join, either this summer if they have the money or as a free agent a year later.

“But if he continues to do well in Nagelsmann’s system, perhaps it can persuade him to stay and encourage fresh talks to take place. On top of that, I heard that Bayern Munich still have a good relationship with his agent, so there’s still hope.”

Keeping the former Stuttgart man in his favoured centre-back position would certainly go some way to appeasing their wantaway star, one might fairly speculate.

MORE: Exclusive: Barcelona could steal Man City midfielder who idolises Xavi this summer

Comparatively in Catalonia, it would be made clear that the 26-year-old would be joining a younger project, albeit one that is outperforming Real Madrid domestically.

With a contract not set to expire until 2024, the Bundesliga holders do have some wiggle room when it comes to negotiations, though the clock is already counting down with regard to Pavard’s value.

It’s a solution that could work out well for all parties in Germany, with the club sure to utilise their relationship with the player’s agent.