Exclusive: Bayern to adopt Thiago Alcantara approach to Harry Kane as Falk explores Osimhen links

Bayern Munich are not considering Victor Osimhen as a transfer target for the summer, Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest column for CaughtOffside.

Harry Kane remains the priority for the Bavarian outfit, though the club is prepared to not sign a new striker if the Englishman chooses to remain in London.

“We have to go back down the years to when Pep Guardiola was the manager of Bayern Munich to get an idea of the club’s stance on Victor Osimhen,” the BILD reporter wrote.

“Pep famously said ‘Thiago or nothing’ and Bayern Munich had to bring Thiago Alcântara in then – in the sense of Bayern’s pursuit of strikers, the same feeling could be applied to Harry Kane.

“Bayern’s plan, as things stand, is that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting gets a new contract. There are a lot of rumours flying about, which I’ve discussed with Bayern Munich officials and I can say there’s no truth in the links with Osimhen. So don’t believe in the rumours about Lautaro Martínez, Dušan Vlahovi?, Marcus Rashford or Muani.

“If there’s a chance to get Kane – Bayern will try. If there’s no chance, perhaps there won’t be a new striker at Bayern this summer, provided that Choupo-Moting signs a new contract because they’ve got back-up in Mathys Tel who has really impressed the club with his performances in training.

“Bayern don’t have a lot of money available at the moment that they can freely spend in the market. Osimhen is too expensive and the club haven’t knocked at his door.”

The 29-year-old is enjoying another prolific campaign with Spurs, having registered 19 goal contributions in 32 games (across all competitions) this term.

With a contract due to expire in 2024, however, Tottenham will be forced to consider making a difficult decision in the market should it become clear that their star attacker is considering life beyond London.

Bearing in mind that Bayern still have yet to replace their own top striker in Robert Lewandowski – who joined Barcelona – it’s a situation that would suit the German outfit immensely well.

There’s a longevity plan in place regardless with Mathys Tel, which will provide some reassurance over the future of the position, though there’s no question that Spurs will be forced to entertain a broad array of European suitors should Kane be on the market this summer.