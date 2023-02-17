“Reminiscent of Aubameyang” – Chelsea urged to avoid 31-year-old UCL winner

Chelsea should steer clear of signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who has urged Todd Boehly to avoid bringing the Brazilian to Stamford Bridge.

Neymar, 31, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League following a disappointing spell at the Parc des Princes. Likely to offload one of their star-studded front three that also includes Kylian Mbappe and megastar Lionel Messi, it appears to be 2014-15 Champions League winner Neymar who will be the player eventually sacrificed.

Rumoured to have held initial talks with Boehly over a possible summer switch to London, Neymar’s future is far from certain (ESPN).

However, according to Collymore, the Blues should avoid what has the potential to be another Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang-style saga.

After leaving Arsenal in favour of a move to Barcelona 12 months ago, the Gabonese striker lasted just six months in Catalonia before opting to return to London and join Chelsea.

However, despite being the Blues’ only outright striker, Graham Potter, who is clearly not a fan of the 33-year-old, has all but banished him from his squad.

Consequently, the potential Neymar’s speculated move to Chelsea could have has been compared to Aubameyang’s disastrous transfer.

“Neither Manchester club should take him and Chelsea definitely don’t need him,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I think Neymar is a fantastic player but joining Chelsea would be an awful move in my opinion because the Blues’ project is to build for the future and if Neymar were to come to Stamford Bridge, you could just imagine much of Graham Potter’s time in front of the media would be taken up by questions on the Brazilian. That’s the last time he would need, but it’d also be the last thing any of the other players need.

“Not only that, but Neymar’s antics are at times reminiscent of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and look how that one’s turned out, so just steer clear, Chelsea.”

Do you agree with Collymore? – Should Chelsea, or any Premier League club for that matter, consider signing Neymar? – Let us know what you think in the comments below.