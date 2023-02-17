Chelsea are willing to offer Mason Mount as part of a swap deal to sign Joao Felix on a permanent deal.

Felix signed on loan during the January transfer window from Atletico Madrid. Despite being sent off on his debut, Felix has shown glimpses of quality through his short Chelsea tenure.

With Chelsea severely struggling in the Premier League, Felix is one of few players performing at the required level in recent months.

It won’t be easy to convince Atletico Madrid to allow Felix to leave on a permanent deal considering he signed a new contract before being sent out on loan, but according to Marca, Chelsea are willing to offer Mount as part of a deal to sign Felix permanently.

Mount is one of the players really struggling for Chelsea at the moment. Signing Felix on a permanent deal would be hugely beneficial to Chelsea, so sacrificing Mount as part of the deal could be worth it.

Offering Mount as part of a deal to bring in Felix wouldn’t make too much sense in terms of an FFP situation. Selling Mount separately would bring in 100% pure profit for the books as he’s come through the academy, and FFP has to be taken into consideration considering how much Chelsea are spending.