Manchester United have announced that David Harrison will join the club from Everton.

Harrison spent 27 years at Everton, working his way up from the ticket office all the way to Director of Football Operations in his last role at the club.

Harrison was known by many Evertonians as ‘Contract Dave’ as he would be the man pictured with every single new Everton signing when they were announced on social media.

It was a long tenure for Harrison at Everton Football Club, but Manchester United have now officially announced that Harrison will join the club in a Director of Football Operations role, the position he held at Everton.

The role Harrison played at Everton will likely go under the radar for many football fans. Harrison worked completely behind the scenes and would rarely be spoken about by Evertonians unless a new signing had been announced.

To be approached by Manchester United to take on a role at the club says a lot about the work Harrison has done for Everton Football Club. Harrison started his career working for Manchester United in the ticket office, before moving to Everton in 1995.