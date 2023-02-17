Darren Bent backs sacked Premier League manager to takeover Leeds United

Darren Bent has backed former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl to become manager of Leeds United.

Leeds are yet to appoint a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch earlier this month.

With multiple clubs near the foot of the table recently, it’s become a competitive race to find adequate out-of-work managers.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Premier League footballer Bent has urged Leeds to hire former Southampton manager Hasenhuttl.

“I really like Ralph. When you look at Ralph’s record (at Southampton), and the things he had to deal with at that time. He lost people like Danny Ings, his goalscorer. [Jannick] Vestergaard, [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg. Good players! And the investment that came into these players wasn’t really there. He lost key players and he still kept them afloat. I think, if you’re Leeds and you get Ralph, I’d be happy. I’d back Leeds to stay up [under Hasenhuttl].”