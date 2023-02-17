According to David Seaman’s recent podcast, the former Liverpool goalkeeper believes that the team will make a comeback this season and return to their best form.

Seaman expressed his opinion that Liverpool will have an advantage over Newcastle and enjoy playing against them. He stated that the pressure is more on Newcastle to win and that Liverpool has not faced any significant changes in terms of manpower.

Seaman acknowledged that Liverpool is going through a rough patch, but he believes that the team will eventually regain their form in the last quarter or third of the season, given their quality.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, he said:

“I feel that Liverpool will have too much for them – I think Liverpool will really enjoy going there. I feel the pressure’s more on Newcastle to win this.” “There’s not as much pressure on them [Liverpool]. There’s still the pressure of standard, standards that Liverpool expect and the fans expect but this is more a good chance for Liverpool to remind people how good they are. There’s not a lot changed man-power wise. They’re having a big wobble but they will get back. That’s why I think they’ll have too much for Newcastle. “I feel that the last quarter or third of the season [Liverpool will be back], I’d be surprised if they don’t. They’ve got too much quality, that quality doesn’t play bad for long periods of time.”

Liverpool fans should not get too excited about the team’s recent win against their city rivals in the Merseyside derby, as they have been inconsistent throughout the season.

Their next match is against Newcastle, who are having an impressive season themselves, sitting in 4th place on the table with 41 points, 2 points ahead of 5th place Tottenham and with a game in hand.

However, the Magpies have only lost one game this season, and that was against Liverpool at Anfield.

If Liverpool manages to replicate their performance from the Merseyside derby, they may be able to beat Newcastle.