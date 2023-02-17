Frankfurt star open to a move to England with Arsenal interested

Frankfurt youngster Jesper Lindstrom is open to a move to England with Arsenal interested in signing the Danish international.

Lindstrom is a versatile midfielder who is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career so far. The 22-year-old has seven goals and four assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Lindstrom can play as an attacking midfielder as well as out wide and his performances have attracted the interest of other clubs.

According to Sport1, Lindstrom is keen on a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal said to be interested in signing the young midfielder.

Lindstrom is under contract until 2026, so it won’t be easy to prise him away from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Adding versatile players to Arsenal’s squad would be beneficial, but after signing Leandro Trossard during the January transfer window, attackers may not be the position most necessarily needed for Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe plays in a similar role to Lindstrom in terms of coming off the left or through the middle, but Arsenal are now at a stage where they could do with adding more competition to most positions on the pitch.