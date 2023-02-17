Frankfurt star open to a move to England with Arsenal interested

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Frankfurt youngster Jesper Lindstrom is open to a move to England with Arsenal interested in signing the Danish international.

Lindstrom is a versatile midfielder who is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career so far. The 22-year-old has seven goals and four assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Lindstrom can play as an attacking midfielder as well as out wide and his performances have attracted the interest of other clubs.

According to Sport1, Lindstrom is keen on a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal said to be interested in signing the young midfielder.

Jesper Lindstrom in action for Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool and Manchester United among the clubs keeping tabs on Chelsea star
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City in three-way battle for Serie A star
Chelsea willing to offer academy graduate as part of swap deal to sign Portuguese star

Lindstrom is under contract until 2026, so it won’t be easy to prise him away from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Adding versatile players to Arsenal’s squad would be beneficial, but after signing Leandro Trossard during the January transfer window, attackers may not be the position most necessarily needed for Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe plays in a similar role to Lindstrom in terms of coming off the left or through the middle, but Arsenal are now at a stage where they could do with adding more competition to most positions on the pitch.

More Stories Jesper Lindstrom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.