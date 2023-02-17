According to TalkSport, Harry Redknapp has admitted that he is ready to take the Leeds United job.

Recent reports linked him to the job at Elland Road, and in an appearance on TalkSport’s breakfast show, the former Spurs manager said that he would be willing to take on the job for no wage, with a bonus for helping the team avoid relegation.

However, he did mention that he couldn’t start immediately due to the coinciding of Cheltenham week, which he wouldn’t want to miss.

He said (quotes via MOT):

“I would do it but it coincides with Cheltenham week and I can’t miss Cheltenham. ” “I really can’t do it, I can’t give that up. “But if someone asked me to go in, I’d go in with no wage just bonus for keeping them up. That’s the move.”

Redknapp’s comments come after Leeds sacked their former manager, Jesse Marsch, and have been linked with several other candidates, including Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

With Leeds currently sitting in 17th place on the table, just one point ahead of 18th-placed Everton, someone with Premier League experience like Harry Redknapp might be a good short-term option to use his knowledge and experience to help the team avoid relegation.